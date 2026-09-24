Pro- and anti-Netanyahu Jewish protesters face off outside UN, shout ‘shame’ in different languages

Jewish protesters opposing and supporting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gather in separate groups outside the UN, ahead of his speech to the General Assembly.

The Netanyahu supporters blow whistles to drown out anti-Netanyahu speakers, shout “shame” in English, and chant “Bibi.”

The anti-Netanyahu crowd largely ignores them. They hold signs saying “stop settler terror” and showing images of Palestinian war casualties. They chant “shame” in Hebrew, a common chant of anti-government protesters in Israel.