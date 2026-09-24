Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Thursday, September 24, 2026

Pro- and anti-Netanyahu Jewish protesters face off outside UN, shout ‘shame’ in different languages

By Luke Tress Today, 7:33 pm
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Luke Tress is The Times of Israel's New York correspondent.

Pro-Netanyahu protesters outside the UN, September 24, 2026. (Luke Tress/Times of Israel)
Pro-Netanyahu protesters outside the UN, September 24, 2026. (Luke Tress/Times of Israel)

Jewish protesters opposing and supporting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gather in separate groups outside the UN, ahead of his speech to the General Assembly.

The Netanyahu supporters blow whistles to drown out anti-Netanyahu speakers, shout “shame” in English, and chant “Bibi.”

The anti-Netanyahu crowd largely ignores them. They hold signs saying “stop settler terror” and showing images of Palestinian war casualties. They chant “shame” in Hebrew, a common chant of anti-government protesters in Israel.

An anti-Netanyahu protest in New York City, September 24, 2026. (Luke Tress/Times of Israel)

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