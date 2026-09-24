Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Thursday, September 24, 2026

Zamir says Navy reaches ‘new heights’ with sixth submarine’s arrival

By Emanuel Fabian Today, 7:53 pm
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Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent

IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir speaks at a ceremony marking the arrival of Navy submarine INS Drakon, at the Haifa Naval Base, September 24, 2026. (Screenshot: Israel Defense Forces)
IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir speaks at a ceremony marking the arrival of Navy submarine INS Drakon, at the Haifa Naval Base, September 24, 2026. (Screenshot: Israel Defense Forces)

IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir says the military continues to monitor Iran and its proxies, at a ceremony marking the arrival of the Israeli Navy’s sixth submarine, INS Drakon.

“Even these days, our eyes remain open to what is happening in Iran and among its proxies. The Iranian regime is wounded and battered but has failed to change its intentions,” says Zamir at the ceremony.

Zamir says that with the arrival of INS Drakon, “the Navy reaches an improved maritime posture and new heights in its capabilities and operational strength: More covert, farther-reaching, deeper, and more lethal.”

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