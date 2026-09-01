Golan says he’ll sue PM’s wife for pushing treason theory; Eisenkot: Outrageous claim meant to fan hatred

The Democrats party leader Yair Golan says he intends to sue Sara Netanyahu for defamation, after the prime minister’s wife pushed a baseless conspiracy theory during an interview yesterday that the left-wing politician had advance notice of the Hamas-led October 7, 2023, attack.

“We will definitely file a lawsuit against Sara Netanyahu,” Golan tells Army Radio.

Golan, a former deputy IDF chief of staff, drove to the site of the Nova music festival massacre that morning and rescued multiple people, later earning praise for his actions.

Meanwhile, Yashar party chief Gadi Eisenkot, a former IDF chief of staff, says on X: “The outrageous conspiracy theory of treason, which has absolutely no factual basis and which the prime minister’s wife spread last night, is intended solely to fan hatred and perpetuate the Netanyahu government, whose only way of ruling is to divide.”

He goes on: “Netanyahu is running from responsibility for the worst failure in Israel’s history, to which he led us blindly, through negligence and by ignoring every warning sign. Some people claim that they ‘weren’t woken up,’ while others got up and rushed into action — without asking questions.

“They will not succeed in turning good into evil, or truth into lies. We will not allow it, and the people of Israel will not allow it. I stand with my friend, Maj. Gen. (res.) Yair Golan, who fought for the State of Israel for decades and, on the morning of October 7, showed responsibility and courage and heroically saved lives.”