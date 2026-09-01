Gaza reports: Three killed in IDF strikes; militia reportedly targeted senior Hamas official

Hamas-run media outlets in Gaza report that three people, including a woman and a child, were killed in the heavy IDF strikes in Gaza City and several others were wounded. The casualty toll is preliminary.

Saudi outlet Al-Hadath reports that Israel-backed militias were operating in the area and attempted to abduct an unidentified individual in Gaza.

According to a report by Qatar’s Al-Araby TV, an armed militia attempted to target a senior official in Hamas’s internal security apparatus in the Strip.