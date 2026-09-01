Live Update From the Liveblog of Tuesday, September 1, 2026
Gaza reports: Three killed in IDF strikes; militia reportedly targeted senior Hamas official
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Nurit Yohanan is The Times of Israel's Palestinian and Arab world correspondent
Hamas-run media outlets in Gaza report that three people, including a woman and a child, were killed in the heavy IDF strikes in Gaza City and several others were wounded. The casualty toll is preliminary.
Saudi outlet Al-Hadath reports that Israel-backed militias were operating in the area and attempted to abduct an unidentified individual in Gaza.
According to a report by Qatar’s Al-Araby TV, an armed militia attempted to target a senior official in Hamas’s internal security apparatus in the Strip.
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