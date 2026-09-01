Israel said unhappy with progress on Hezbollah disarmament in pilot zones; Lebanese army officers said to oppose IDF pullout

Israel is dissatisfied with the Lebanese army’s progress so far in disarming Hezbollah in the pilot zones it has been operating in in southern Lebanon, the Kan public broadcaster reports.

The outlet quotes an unnamed senior US official as saying that Lebanese army officers have voiced opposition to an IDF withdrawal from southern Lebanon at this time, fearing that the Iran-backed terror group will return to the area.

“We are working with both sides to reach a future arrangement, but it will take time,” the American official says.