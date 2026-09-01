Trump says new Iran strikes in retaliation for Tehran’s attempts to mine Hormuz

US President Donald Trump confirms the American military’s strikes on Iranian targets near the Strait of Hormuz, claiming they are ongoing and in retaliation for Tehran’s “failed attempt” to lay mines in the channel.

Trump insists on Truth Social that there are currently no mines in the strait and says that all of the missiles Iran fired at US troops in Jordan were shot down. Yesterday, he admitted that one of them had gone through.

The United States is, as we speak, striking Iranian Targets near the Strait of Hormuz. The strikes are large and powerful, and in retaliation for the Iranians’ failed attempt at adding sea mines to the Strait, which currently has no mines (They have been completely removed or… pic.twitter.com/64FZNNnIMi — Commentary Donald J. Trump Truth Social Posts On X (@TrumpTruthOnX) September 1, 2026

“If the failed nation of Iran retaliates for this very justified attack, they will be hit again at a much harder and higher level, but it will not be the biggest attack of them all, that is waiting in the wings. When it is over, there will be very little left of the Islamic Republic of Iran!” Trump writes.