Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, September 1, 2026

Trump says new Iran strikes in retaliation for Tehran’s attempts to mine Hormuz

By Jacob Magid 1 September 2026, 8:55 pm Edit

Jacob Magid is The Times of Israel's US bureau chief

US President Donald Trump confirms the American military’s strikes on Iranian targets near the Strait of Hormuz, claiming they are ongoing and in retaliation for Tehran’s “failed attempt” to lay mines in the channel.

Trump insists on Truth Social that there are currently no mines in the strait and says that all of the missiles Iran fired at US troops in Jordan were shot down. Yesterday, he admitted that one of them had gone through.

“If the failed nation of Iran retaliates for this very justified attack, they will be hit again at a much harder and higher level, but it will not be the biggest attack of them all, that is waiting in the wings. When it is over, there will be very little left of the Islamic Republic of Iran!” Trump writes.

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.