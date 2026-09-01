Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, September 1, 2026

Desalination plants again shut down due to murky seawater

By Sue Surkes Today, 10:07 am Edit

Sue Surkes is The Times of Israel's environment reporter

After operating through the night, most desalination plants are again shut down as seawater turbidity rises, the Water Authority announces.

Local authorities are told to limit the use of public water, and to reduce irrigation in agriculture and public parks and gardens.

Supply to homes will continue, a statement says, adding that the Water Authority’s operations center will handle localized shortages of supply.

Five out of six desalination stations were shut on Saturday due to high levels of turbidity, or murkiness, apparently due to microalgae being carried to Israel’s southern coast by waves from the Nile Delta.

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.