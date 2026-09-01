Live Update From the Liveblog of Tuesday, September 1, 2026
Desalination plants again shut down due to murky seawater
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Sue Surkes is The Times of Israel's environment reporter
After operating through the night, most desalination plants are again shut down as seawater turbidity rises, the Water Authority announces.
Local authorities are told to limit the use of public water, and to reduce irrigation in agriculture and public parks and gardens.
Supply to homes will continue, a statement says, adding that the Water Authority’s operations center will handle localized shortages of supply.
Five out of six desalination stations were shut on Saturday due to high levels of turbidity, or murkiness, apparently due to microalgae being carried to Israel’s southern coast by waves from the Nile Delta.
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