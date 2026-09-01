Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, September 1, 2026

Manchester synagogue holds memorial for Yom Kippur terror attack victims

By Zev Stub Today, 10:13 am Edit

Zev Stub is the Times of Israel's Diaspora Affairs correspondent.

Heaton Park Synagogue's Rabbi Daniel Walker speaks at a memorial service for victims of the 2025 Yom Kippur terror attack, August 31, 2026 (Courtesy Jewish Representative Council of Greater Manchester and Region)
Heaton Park Synagogue's Rabbi Daniel Walker speaks at a memorial service for victims of the 2025 Yom Kippur terror attack, August 31, 2026 (Courtesy Jewish Representative Council of Greater Manchester and Region)

More than 800 people gathered yesterday at Manchester’s Heaton Park Synagogue to commemorate last year’s deadly Yom Kippur terrorist attack there.

Two people were killed on October 2, 2025, when British-Syrian citizen Jihad al-Shamie rammed his car into the gates of the synagogue during prayer services on the holiest day of the Jewish year. Al-Shamie stabbed Melvin Cravitz, 66, to death, then tried to storm the synagogue before police shot him dead. Adrian Daulby, 53, died from a single gunshot wound to the chest fired by a police officer responding to the situation.

The attack was one of the worst antisemitic incidents in Europe since Hamas invaded southern Israel on October 7, 2023.

Monday’s event was attended by community members, religious leaders, and high-ranking civic and political officials, including Secretary of State for Communities, Housing and Local Government Angela Rayner, Minister for Faith Flo Eshalomi, Metro Mayor Bev Craig, Chief Rabbi Sir Ephraim Mirvis, and Greater Manchester Police Chief Constable Sir Stephen Watson.

“Being back here today, in this place where so much changed for our community, is incredibly emotional,” said the synagogue’s rabbi, Daniel Walker. “We have been through something unimaginable, but we are here, together.”

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