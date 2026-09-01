Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, September 1, 2026

Flood death toll rises to over 1,000, mostly in Nepal

By AFP Today, 8:52 am Edit
Nepal Army soldiers carry a body of a worker recovered from the site of a hydropower project in Upper Trishuli, Nepal, September 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Kaslai Dine)
Nepal Army soldiers carry a body of a worker recovered from the site of a hydropower project in Upper Trishuli, Nepal, September 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Kaslai Dine)

Devastating floods on the China-Nepal border have killed at least 987 people in Nepal, the disaster authority says, taking overall deaths to more than 1,000.

Chinese state media earlier confirmed 16 people were killed in Tibet, bringing the total toll from Wednesday’s disaster to 1,003.

The number of missing in Nepal drops to 3,916, as rescue efforts enter a seventh day, and the bodies recovered rise.

In China, state media says that 546 people are missing, taking the overall number of missing to 4,462.

The missing in Nepal include 583 foreigners from over 30 nationalities. The missing in China include 261 foreigners from 23 countries.

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