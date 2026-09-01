Airports Authority, workers reach deal to allow normal operations after stormy meeting

The Israel Airports Authority management and the workers’ union reach an agreement to ensure smooth, continuous operations amid peak flight and passenger traffic expected during the busy Jewish holiday period starting this month, the Histadrut Labor Federation says.

Following a lengthy and heated discussion, the sides agree to turn over a “new leaf” based on partnership, trust, and dialogue, the union says.

The meeting follows last month’s wildcat strike over staff shortages, which caused chaos for travelers on Ben Gurion Airport’s busiest day of the year. The operational disruption sparked concerns that the airport wasn’t equipped to handle heavy traffic during the Jewish holidays.

This year, Rosh Hashanah begins on the evening of September 11, commencing three weeks of Jewish holidays during which large numbers of tourists come to Israel. During September, about 2.5 million passengers are expected to travel via Ben Gurion Airport, according to the IAA.

As part of the agreements, IAA management will “accelerate the recruitment of necessary personnel” in line with a planned hiring program, the Histadrut says in a joint statement.

To address future airport traffic challenges, joint efforts will be explored to help the IAA operate more efficiently and provide high-quality, advanced services to the traveling public, the Histadrut says.