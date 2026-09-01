Live Update From the Liveblog of Tuesday, September 1, 2026
Hapoalim joins Discount in putting off cessation of correspondent banking services to Palestinian banks
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Jacob Magid is The Times of Israel's US bureau chief
Bank Hapoalim has joined Bank Discount in pushing off its plan to cease providing correspondent banking services to Palestinian financial institutions until the end of 2026, an Israeli official tells The Times of Israel.
Bank Hapoalim had informed Palestinian banks in July that it planned to halt providing the service tethering the West Bank to the global economy on October 1.
Yesterday, a similar decision was made by Discount, one day before its deadline was set to kick in.
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