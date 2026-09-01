Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, September 1, 2026

Police to secure new secular school in Jerusalem today after Haredi protest, vandalism

Today, 3:05 am 2 Edit

Police have decided to provide security for a new secular school opening today in Jerusalem’s Kiryat Yovel neighborhood, after ultra-Orthodox extremists protested last night against “immodesty” in the capital, Hebrew media reports say.

Dozens arrived outside the school, scrawled “Stop the immodesty” on the walls, covered windows with stickers with slogans against enlisting in the IDF, and left paint and trash near the entrance gate, according to the Ynet news site.

The report cites a notice sent by the school to parents, saying that due to the vandalism, police are set to secure the area tonight and in the morning as students arrive.

Today is the first day of the school year, and the first-ever day of studies for this particular school.

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