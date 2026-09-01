Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, September 1, 2026

Kuwait and Bahrain report Iranian drone attacks after US base in Jordan targeted

Today, 1:28 am Edit

Officials in Kuwait and Bahrain report that their countries’ respective air defenses were activated against incoming Iranian drone attacks.

There are no immediate reports of injuries or damage in the countries hosting US troops.

The reported attacks come after Iran targeted a US base in Jordan.

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