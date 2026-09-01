Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, September 1, 2026

Hamas-affiliated site claims Israeli force tried and failed to target ‘resistance’ figure

By Nurit Yohanan Today, 1:12 pm Edit

Nurit Yohanan is The Times of Israel's Palestinian and Arab world correspondent

Al-Majd al-Amni, a website affiliated with Hamas, reports that “an Israeli special force attempted to carry out a security operation aimed at targeting a figure from the ‘resistance,’ but [Hamas’s] security forces thwarted the mission.”

“The failure is an embarrassment for the occupation army,” the report adds.

Al-Quds al-Ikhbariya, another Hamas-affiliated outlet, claims that during the operation, Hamas operatives attempted to capture members of an Israeli special force, but Israeli air intervention prevented them from doing so.

Other reports indicate the force was an Israeli-backed Palestinian militia, and not Israeli troops.

More from today’s Liveblog:

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