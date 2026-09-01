Live Update From the Liveblog of Tuesday, September 1, 2026
Report: Settlers set fire to West Bank mosque, spray graffiti
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Nurit Yohanan is The Times of Israel's Palestinian and Arab world correspondent
Palestinian media report that settlers set fire to a mosque in the village of Bizzariya in the Nablus area of the northern West Bank. No injuries were reported.
Graffiti in Hebrew sprayed nearby was also documented.
متابعة| مستوطنون يخطّون شعارات معادية على جدران مسجد، بعد أن أحرقوه خلال هجومهم على قرية بزاريا، شمال غرب نابلس، فجر اليوم. pic.twitter.com/o9YFJddlwQ
— شبكة فلسطين للحوار (@paldf) September 1, 2026
One message declares: “Evacuations [of outposts] = trouble. You’ve been warned.”
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