Report: Settlers set fire to West Bank mosque, spray graffiti

Palestinian media report that settlers set fire to a mosque in the village of Bizzariya in the Nablus area of the northern West Bank. No injuries were reported.

Graffiti in Hebrew sprayed nearby was also documented.

متابعة| مستوطنون يخطّون شعارات معادية على جدران مسجد، بعد أن أحرقوه خلال هجومهم على قرية بزاريا، شمال غرب نابلس، فجر اليوم. pic.twitter.com/o9YFJddlwQ — شبكة فلسطين للحوار (@paldf) September 1, 2026

One message declares: “Evacuations [of outposts] = trouble. You’ve been warned.”