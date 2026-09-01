Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, September 1, 2026

Report: Settlers set fire to West Bank mosque, spray graffiti

By Nurit Yohanan Today, 8:46 am Edit

Nurit Yohanan is The Times of Israel's Palestinian and Arab world correspondent

Palestinian media report that settlers set fire to a mosque in the village of Bizzariya in the Nablus area of the northern West Bank. No injuries were reported.

Graffiti in Hebrew sprayed nearby was also documented.

One message declares: “Evacuations [of outposts] = trouble. You’ve been warned.”

More from today’s Liveblog:

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