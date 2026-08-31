Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, September 1, 2026

Iranian media say Saudi oil tanker stopped in Strait of Hormuz; no Saudi confirmation

By Reuters Today, 12:41 am Edit

A Saudi oil tanker has been stopped while transiting through the southern corridor of the Strait of Hormuz, Iranian media reports.

There is no immediate Saudi confirmation.

Earlier, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations agency said it received a report of an incident involving a tanker and military forces in the Indian Ocean, without providing further details.

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