Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, September 1, 2026

US said striking Iranian targets around Strait of Hormuz

By Reuters 1 September 2026, 7:38 pm 1 Edit

The US Air Force was striking Iranian targets around the Strait of Hormuz, Axios reports, citing US officials.

Explosions are heard in the Iranian port cities of Bandar Abbas and Sirik and on Qeshm Island, according to Iranian media.

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.