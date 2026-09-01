Live Update From the Liveblog of Tuesday, September 1, 2026
US said striking Iranian targets around Strait of Hormuz
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The US Air Force was striking Iranian targets around the Strait of Hormuz, Axios reports, citing US officials.
Explosions are heard in the Iranian port cities of Bandar Abbas and Sirik and on Qeshm Island, according to Iranian media.
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