Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, September 1, 2026

US strikes on Iran signal shift to broader targets than before

1 September 2026, 8:49 pm 1 Edit

The ongoing US strikes on Iran are broader than previous waves and have already targeted dozens of sites, Channel 12 reports.

For the first time, the US is also targeting tankers belonging to Iran’s state-owned oil company as part of a new “tanker-for-tanker” policy, a senior US official tells the network. Under the policy, Washington will strike an Iranian oil tanker each time Tehran attacks a tanker passing through the Strait of Hormuz.

The latest strikes have also reportedly targeted air-defense systems, radar installations and anti-ship cruise-missile launchers.

According to Channel 12, Iran had recently begun moving weapons from the Tehran area toward the Strait of Hormuz, prompting the US military to warn US President Donald Trump that Tehran was re-establishing its capabilities in the area and that it was time to “mow the lawn.”

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