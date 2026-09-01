Footage shows capture of Hamas security chief

Footage published by Al Jazeera shows the raid in Gaza City earlier today, during which the chief of Hamas’s internal security apparatus, Muein al-Arabid, was captured.

The IDF and Shin Bet said the raid was carried out by special forces of the security agency.

The footage shows a van arriving at the scene, apparently while the incident was already underway, with gunfire heard coming from forces inside the vehicle. Shortly beforehand, a man is seen crawling nearby and attempting to hide, apparently al-Arabid.

مشاهد خاصة للجزيرة توثق إصابة أحد ضباط جهاز الأمن الداخلي في غزة خلال عملية استهدافه واختطافه#الأخبار pic.twitter.com/ImaHsmz8P6 — قناة الجزيرة (@AJArabic) September 1, 2026