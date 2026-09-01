Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, September 1, 2026

Footage shows capture of Hamas security chief

By Nurit Yohanan 1 September 2026, 9:40 pm Edit

Nurit Yohanan is The Times of Israel's Palestinian and Arab world correspondent

Footage published by Al Jazeera shows the raid in Gaza City earlier today, during which the chief of Hamas’s internal security apparatus, Muein al-Arabid, was captured.

The IDF and Shin Bet said the raid was carried out by special forces of the security agency.

The footage shows a van arriving at the scene, apparently while the incident was already underway, with gunfire heard coming from forces inside the vehicle. Shortly beforehand, a man is seen crawling nearby and attempting to hide, apparently al-Arabid.

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