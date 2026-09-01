Live Update From the Liveblog of Tuesday, September 1, 2026
Court extends custody of man suspected of lacing supermarket baby food with sedatives
- See more Times of Israel on Google - add us as a Preferred Source
A man suspected of lacing baby food in Jerusalem supermarkets with sedatives has been ordered kept in custody by the Jerusalem Magistrate’s Court.
The man is a resident of the south in his forties. He was arrested yesterday.
Several infants were hospitalized with symptoms of benzodiazepine poisoning in June after consuming baby food bought in the city.
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY Already a member? Log in here