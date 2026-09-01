Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, September 1, 2026

Court extends custody of man suspected of lacing supermarket baby food with sedatives

Today, 10:53 am Edit

A man suspected of lacing baby food in Jerusalem supermarkets with sedatives has been ordered kept in custody by the Jerusalem Magistrate’s Court.

The man is a resident of the south in his forties. He was arrested yesterday.

Several infants were hospitalized with symptoms of benzodiazepine poisoning in June after consuming baby food bought in the city.

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