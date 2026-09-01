Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, September 1, 2026

Iran state TV says US targeted airport in south

By AFP 1 September 2026, 9:58 pm Edit

The United States struck an airport in the southern Iranian province of Kerman, state television reports, as Washington announced a fresh wave of attacks.

“Minutes ago, the enemy US attack targeted Jiroft airport,” state television says, after reporting several strikes along the coast of the Strait of Hormuz and on Iranian islands in the Gulf.

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