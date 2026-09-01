Live Update From the Liveblog of Tuesday, September 1, 2026
Iran state TV says US targeted airport in south
- See more Times of Israel on Google - add us as a Preferred Source
The United States struck an airport in the southern Iranian province of Kerman, state television reports, as Washington announced a fresh wave of attacks.
“Minutes ago, the enemy US attack targeted Jiroft airport,” state television says, after reporting several strikes along the coast of the Strait of Hormuz and on Iranian islands in the Gulf.
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY Already a member? Log in here