Foreign Ministry hosts global Jewish leaders to affirm anti-Zionism is antisemitism

Figty-nine senior representatives of leading Jewish communities and organizations from dozens of countries convened this week in Jerusalem for the J50 Forum, the Foreign Ministry says.

The forum was established last year to strengthen cooperation between Israel and the leadership of major Jewish communities. It had its first meeting in December.

Discussions focused on the dramatic rise in antisemitism around the world and increasing attacks against Jewish communities. The meeting also addressed attempts to impose sanctions on Israel, developments in the West Bank, the upcoming election period, and the situation of Christian communities in Israel.

A central objective of the Forum was to advance a joint declaration by Jewish leaders affirming that anti-Zionism is antisemitism, the ministry says.

“Against the global tide of antisemitism and the attempts to isolate and delegitimize Israel, the message from Jerusalem is clear: united, we are stronger,” Sa’ar says.

The forum was organized by Israel’s Foreign Ministry and chaired by William Daroff, CEO of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations, and the heads of Jewish organizations from Europe, North and South America, Australia and South Africa.