Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, September 1, 2026

Jordan says it intercepted ballistic missiles from Iran

By AFP Today, 1:02 am Edit

Jordan’s army says it has intercepted 10 ballistic missiles launched from Iran while three others landed in remote areas.

“Jordan’s air defense systems engaged 13 ballistic missiles that entered the Kingdom’s airspace, successfully intercepting and destroying 10 of them, while three missiles fell in remote areas away from populated centers,” the army says in a statement, adding that no casualties were reported.

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