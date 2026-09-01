Live Update From the Liveblog of Tuesday, September 1, 2026
IDF says it hit Hamas commander in north Gaza strike
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Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent
The IDF says it struck a Hamas commander in northern Gaza’s Jabalia a short while ago.
Palestinian media reported several injuries in a strike in the Strip’s north.
The military justifies the strike amid the ceasefire by saying that the unnamed commander had been advancing attacks on troops and civilians, as well as trying to restore Hamas capabilities, “in systematic violation of the ceasefire.”
The strike was carried out to “remove the threat,” the military adds.
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