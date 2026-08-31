Sara Netanyahu suggests, sans evidence, that Yair Golan had advance notice of Oct. 7; his party decries ‘slander’

Sara Netanyahu, wife of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, claims without evidence that left-wing politician Yair Golan had advance notice of the Hamas-led October 7, 2023, onslaught, drawing a furious response from the latter’s party.

Golan, a former deputy IDF chief of staff, drove on October 7 to where the Nova music festival massacre was being perpetrated and rescued people, later earning praise for his actions.

But Sara Netanyahu, in an interview with the staunchly pro-government Channel 14, suggests that his prompt response to the massacre meant he had advance warning of it.

“When you’re a military man of such high rank, claiming that you fought on October 7, already early in the morning you were there, already dressed and ready at a very, very early hour when others didn’t know, such as the prime minister,” she says directly after talking about Golan, adding: “Who is the prime minister anyway to know that a war is breaking out? Why let him know?”

In fact, Golan has said multiple times that he headed south around 8 a.m., 1.5 hours after the attack began.

Golan’s party, the Democrats, slams her statement in a post on X, saying it “forcefully condemns the slanderous and lying words of Sara Netanyahu this evening on Channel 14.”

“Spreading conspiracies against the general Yair Golan, and tarring his heroism on October 7, crosses a red line bordering on insanity,” the party says.

Sara Netanyahu is not the first member of her immediate family to spread conspiracy theories about October 7. The Netanyahus’ adult son Yair suggested there was treason in the lead-up to the attack, prompting the prime minister to reportedly tell lawmakers that while “there was a serious intelligence failure” ahead of the October 7 attack, “there was no treason.”