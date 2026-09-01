Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, September 1, 2026

Sara Netanyahu refuses to apologize to Yair Golan, threatens to countersue

1 September 2026, 8:53 pm 1 Edit
Sara Netanyahu attends a cornerstone-laying ceremony for the Atarot Heritage Center in northern Jerusalem, July 5, 2026. (Chaim Goldberg/Flash90)
Sara Netanyahu attends a cornerstone-laying ceremony for the Atarot Heritage Center in northern Jerusalem, July 5, 2026. (Chaim Goldberg/Flash90)

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s wife, Sara, refuses to apologize for spreading a conspiracy theory about The Democrats leader Yair Golan and threatens to countersue him.

Golan earlier sent a warning letter ahead of legal action to Sara Netanyahu, accusing her of accusations that “amount to the most serious libel.”

The action comes after Netanyahu pushed a baseless conspiracy theory during an interview yesterday that the left-wing politician had advance notice of the Hamas-led October 7, 2023, attack.

He warned that should she fail to retract her statement, apologize and make a substantial donation to the Nova survivors within 24 hours, he would file a suit for NIS 2.5 million ($825,000) in damages.

Yair Golan (left), with Gaza border farmer Oz Davidian (right), in an image showing Golan going to rescue survivors near the Gaza border soon after the Hamas invasion on October 7, 2023. (Courtesy)

In response, the prime minister’s wife accuses him of “wild lies,” distorting her words. She similarly gives him a 48-hour window to retract his claims and make a donation to a pre-military preparatory academy or be sued for NIS 1 million ($330,000)

Golan, a former deputy IDF chief of staff, drove to the site of the Nova music festival massacre on the morning of October 7 and rescued multiple people, later earning praise for his actions.

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