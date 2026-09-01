Sara Netanyahu refuses to apologize to Yair Golan, threatens to countersue

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s wife, Sara, refuses to apologize for spreading a conspiracy theory about The Democrats leader Yair Golan and threatens to countersue him.

Golan earlier sent a warning letter ahead of legal action to Sara Netanyahu, accusing her of accusations that “amount to the most serious libel.”

The action comes after Netanyahu pushed a baseless conspiracy theory during an interview yesterday that the left-wing politician had advance notice of the Hamas-led October 7, 2023, attack.

He warned that should she fail to retract her statement, apologize and make a substantial donation to the Nova survivors within 24 hours, he would file a suit for NIS 2.5 million ($825,000) in damages.

In response, the prime minister’s wife accuses him of “wild lies,” distorting her words. She similarly gives him a 48-hour window to retract his claims and make a donation to a pre-military preparatory academy or be sued for NIS 1 million ($330,000)

Golan, a former deputy IDF chief of staff, drove to the site of the Nova music festival massacre on the morning of October 7 and rescued multiple people, later earning praise for his actions.