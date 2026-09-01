Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, September 1, 2026

Ohana blasts ‘violent, abhorrent’ political camp after posters criticizing him put up on his kids’ way to school

Today, 10:35 am Edit

Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana lashes out at his critics in the opposition after unidentified individuals pasted posters denigrating him on the path his children take to school.

“There is no camp as violent, abhorrent and ugly in spirit as the camp capable of sullying my children’s first day of school in this way — Ella and David, who are starting sixth grade this morning,” Ohana writes.

He does not clarify who exactly he is referring to. “Camp” is usually used in Hebrew to refer to broad political groupings of the left and right, rather than smaller specific groups.

“It was like this all the way from home to school,” he says. “This isn’t targeted at me — it’s targeted at them, and at their classmates and schoolmates. Is this the kind of country we want to live in? Is this how we want to resolve our political disagreements? That is up to you.”

One poster declared, “No forgiveness for the collaborator with the one who funded Hamas.” Another called him “A collaborator in the robbery and plunder,” apparently referring to criticism of state funds going to various narrow coalition causes.

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.