Live Update From the Liveblog of Tuesday, September 1, 2026
Palestinian media: One dead, several wounded in Israeli strikes in Gaza City
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Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent
Palestinian media reports at least one dead and several wounded in a series of Israeli strikes in Gaza City a short while ago.
There is no immediate comment from the IDF on the strikes.
قصف لا يتوقف..
عاجل | مصدر في الإسعاف والطوارئ: مصابون بنيران مسيرات إسرائيلية في منطقة الكتيبة غربي مدينة غزة pic.twitter.com/E80hGJ4enX
— شبكة قدس الإخبارية (@qudsn) September 1, 2026
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