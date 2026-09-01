Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, September 1, 2026

Palestinian media: One dead, several wounded in Israeli strikes in Gaza City

By Emanuel Fabian Today, 11:04 am Edit

Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent

Palestinian media reports at least one dead and several wounded in a series of Israeli strikes in Gaza City a short while ago.

There is no immediate comment from the IDF on the strikes.

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