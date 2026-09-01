Palestinian media: One dead, several wounded in Israeli strikes in Gaza City

Palestinian media reports at least one dead and several wounded in a series of Israeli strikes in Gaza City a short while ago.

There is no immediate comment from the IDF on the strikes.

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عاجل | مصدر في الإسعاف والطوارئ: مصابون بنيران مسيرات إسرائيلية في منطقة الكتيبة غربي مدينة غزة pic.twitter.com/E80hGJ4enX — شبكة قدس الإخبارية (@qudsn) September 1, 2026