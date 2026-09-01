IDF confirms strikes in Gaza to ‘remove threats to security forces’

The Israeli military confirms carrying out strikes against “a number of targets” in the Gaza Strip a short while ago, saying it was to “remove threats to security forces.”

No Israeli troops were injured, the military adds.

Palestinian media claimed that a “special unit” — apparently an Israeli-backed anti-Hamas militia — infiltrated the western part of Gaza City, before being detected by Hamas.

Following the alleged discovery of the “special forces,” the IDF carried out strikes in the area, which reportedly killed at least one and wounded others.