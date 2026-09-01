Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, September 1, 2026

Netanyahu meets US envoy to Beirut, Huckabee, ahead of upcoming Israel-Lebanon talks

By Nava Freiberg 1 September 2026, 9:20 pm Edit

Nava Freiberg is The Times of Israel's deputy diplomatic correspondent.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meets in Jerusalem with US Ambassador to Lebanon Michel Issa and US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee on September 1, 2026. (Maayan Toaf / GPO)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meets in Jerusalem with US Ambassador to Lebanon Michel Issa and US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee on September 1, 2026. (Maayan Toaf / GPO)

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meets in Jerusalem with US Ambassador to Lebanon Michel Issa and US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee, who have been involved in the direct Israel-Lebanon talks mediated by Washington, the Prime Minister’s Office says.

National Security Advisor Shmuel Ben Ezra is also seen in the meeting, though the PMO provides no details on what was discussed.

The sit-down takes place ahead of an expected eighth round of talks early this month in Rome. Last month’s round of talks in Rome saw setbacks amid an escalation in southern Lebanon between Israel and Hezbollah.

In June, Israel and Lebanon agreed to a framework deal that involves the disarmament of Hezbollah, a gradual withdrawal of Israeli forces from Lebanon’s south and the deployment of the Lebanese Armed Forces to the region, starting in test areas known as “pilot zones,” though its implementation has faced ongoing difficulties.

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