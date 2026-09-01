Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, September 1, 2026

Yair Golan sends warning letter to Sara Netanyahu ahead of $825,000 libel suit

Today, 5:50 pm Edit
Sara Netanyahu attends a “Fostering the Future Together Global Coalition Summit,” at the US State Department, March 24, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Sara Netanyahu attends a “Fostering the Future Together Global Coalition Summit,” at the US State Department, March 24, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

The Democrats leader Yair Golan sends a warning letter ahead of legal action to Sara Netanyahu, accusing the prime minister’s wife of accusations that “amount to the most serious libel.”

Golan warns that should she fail to retract her statement, apologize and make a substantial donation to the Nova survivors, he will file a suit for NIS 2.5 million ($825,000) in damages.

The action comes after Netanyahu pushed a baseless conspiracy theory during an interview yesterday that the left-wing politician had advance notice of the Hamas-led October 7, 2023, attack.

Golan, a former deputy IDF chief of staff, drove to the site of the Nova music festival massacre on the morning of October 7 and rescued multiple people, later earning praise for his actions.

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