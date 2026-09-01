Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, September 1, 2026

Navy’s sixth Dolphin 2-class submarine, Drakon, on its way to Israel

By Emanuel Fabian 1 September 2026, 7:36 pm Edit

Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent

Israeli Navy sailors are seen on top of INS Drakon at Kiel shipyard in Germany, in a handout photo published September 1, 2026. (Israel Defense Forces)
Israeli Navy sailors are seen on top of INS Drakon at Kiel shipyard in Germany, in a handout photo published September 1, 2026. (Israel Defense Forces)

The Israeli Navy’s sixth submarine, INS “Drakon” — or Dragon — is now en route to Israel from Germany, the IDF and Defense Ministry announce.

A ceremony was held earlier this week at Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems’ shipyard in Kiel, Germany, to mark the sending off of the Dolphin 2-class submarine for Israel.

“An Israeli flag was raised aboard the submarine, officially marking the beginning of its voyage to Israel,” the statement says. Another ceremony will be held at the Haifa Naval Base upon its arrival.

The INS Drakon is to be equipped with “innovative and advanced technologies that place Israel at the forefront of global military technology and will enhance the Israeli Navy’s operational flexibility for years to come,” the military says.

The submarine’s originally proposed name was Dakar, after an Israeli submarine that sank in 1968. Dragon is meant to be a compromise after some of the families of the fallen sailors from the original Dakar protested the proposal to recycle the name.

“Dakar” will instead be reserved for the name of the overall class of the Navy’s future submarines, which are scheduled for delivery in the early 2030s.

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.