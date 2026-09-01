Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, September 1, 2026

US military confirms fresh strikes in Iran after attacks on shipping, US forces

1 September 2026, 7:48 pm 2 Edit

The US military confirms carrying out renewed strikes against targets in Iran.

“Today at 12 p.m. ET, U.S. forces began striking Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) targets in Iran,” CENTCOM says in a statement.

“The strikes follow recent attempted attacks by the IRGC against commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz and against American service members deployed to the region,” it says.

Iran launched the missiles at a US base in Jordan late Sunday night in retaliation for the US striking Iranian military’s assets, which the US says were preparing to drop mines in the Strait of Hormuz. Tehran said the US strikes killed two people and wounded several more.

Iran also launched several missiles and a drone at the United Arab Emirates. There were no reports of damage.

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