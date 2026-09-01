Palestinian reports claim ‘special Israeli unit’ infiltrated Gaza City; it may be an anti-Hamas militia

Palestinian media reports claim that a “special Israeli unit” infiltrated the western part of Gaza City this morning.

In an attempt to secure the unit after it was discovered, the Israeli military carried out shelling and airstrikes in the area, the reports claim, killing at least one and wounding others.

At times, Palestinian media has referred to Israeli-backed anti-Hamas militias operating in the Strip as “Israeli forces.” In the past, Israel has provided anti-Hamas militias with air support.

Heavy clashes are ongoing in western Gaza City following the infiltration of an armed group into a Hamas position. It is unknown if this is an Israeli special forces group or an Israeli-backed Palestinian militia. Israeli airstrikes, artillery shelling, and drone strikes are… pic.twitter.com/s22yPhWb2e — AMK Mapping ???????? (@AMK_Mapping_) September 1, 2026

The IDF declines to comment on the strikes at this stage.