Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, September 1, 2026

Palestinian reports claim ‘special Israeli unit’ infiltrated Gaza City; it may be an anti-Hamas militia

By Emanuel Fabian Today, 11:23 am 1 Edit

Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent

Palestinian media reports claim that a “special Israeli unit” infiltrated the western part of Gaza City this morning.

In an attempt to secure the unit after it was discovered, the Israeli military carried out shelling and airstrikes in the area, the reports claim, killing at least one and wounding others.

At times, Palestinian media has referred to Israeli-backed anti-Hamas militias operating in the Strip as “Israeli forces.” In the past, Israel has provided anti-Hamas militias with air support.

The IDF declines to comment on the strikes at this stage.

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