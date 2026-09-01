Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, September 1, 2026

Police arrest eight Israelis suspected of arson and assault in West Bank

By ToI Staff and Nurit Yohanan Today, 10:25 am 1 Edit
Residents in Khirbet a-Tuba in the West Bank's South Hebron Hills attempt to douse flames after extremist settlers allegedly set fire to several homes and attacked people, August 6, 2026 (Screenshots/Social media; used in accordance with Clause 27a of the Copyright Law)
Residents in Khirbet a-Tuba in the West Bank's South Hebron Hills attempt to douse flames after extremist settlers allegedly set fire to several homes and attacked people, August 6, 2026 (Screenshots/Social media; used in accordance with Clause 27a of the Copyright Law)

Police say they arrested eight Israelis in the West Bank overnight suspected of involvement in “serious arson and assault incidents in the southern Hebron Hills.”

Three vehicles allegedly used by the suspects to carry out offenses were seized.

The suspects, residents of the West Bank and central Israel aged 16 to 20, were taken for questioning.

In a statement, police say they view “with utmost severity cases of violence and property damage that harm the security of the state and the entire settlement enterprise.”

Police tell The Times of Israel that some of the detainees are suspected of setting fire to a mosque and several homes in Khirbet a-Tuba in the South Hebron Hills on August 5, in an incident in which six Palestinians were reported injured after being beaten by settlers.

Others are suspected of setting fire to a mosque in al-Tuwani, also in the South Hebron Hills, on July 19.

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