Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, September 1, 2026

Iran media says military launches ‘decisive operation’ against US targets

By AFP 1 September 2026, 9:45 pm Edit

Iranian media reports that the country’s military had launched a “decisive operation” against US targets in the region, as Washington carried out a fresh round of strikes.

The Tasnim news agency says a “decisive operation by Iran’s armed forces in response to the US enemy has begun. The US bases and interests in the region are being targeted by Iranian missiles and drones.”

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