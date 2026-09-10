Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Thursday, September 10, 2026

Houthis say Red Sea, Bab el-Mandeb navigation safe and operating normally

By Reuters Today, 5:51 pm
Edit
Add ToI as a Preferred Source on Google
Yemen’s Houthi rebels march during a mobilization campaign in Sanaa, Yemen, September 10, 2026. (AP)
Yemen’s Houthi rebels march during a mobilization campaign in Sanaa, Yemen, September 10, 2026. (AP)

The spokesperson for Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthis, Mohammed Abdulsalam, claims that that navigation and international trade in the Red Sea and Bab el-Mandeb remains safe and regular, as fighting with Saudi-backed government forces intensifies.

In a post on X, Abdulsalam says Yemen poses no threat to shipping and that ongoing Houthi operations are defensive and limited to previously announced targets. He says the operations will end once attacks on Yemen stop and a blockade is lifted.

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.