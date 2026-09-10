Houthis say Red Sea, Bab el-Mandeb navigation safe and operating normally

The spokesperson for Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthis, Mohammed Abdulsalam, claims that that navigation and international trade in the Red Sea and Bab el-Mandeb remains safe and regular, as fighting with Saudi-backed government forces intensifies.

In a post on X, Abdulsalam says Yemen poses no threat to shipping and that ongoing Houthi operations are defensive and limited to previously announced targets. He says the operations will end once attacks on Yemen stop and a blockade is lifted.