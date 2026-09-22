Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, September 22, 2026

Iran president leaves for UN meet in New York, vows to ‘defend positions’

By Agencies Today, 9:01 am
Edit
Add ToI as a Preferred Source on Google

Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian vows to “firmly defend” his country’s positions before departing for New York to attend the UN General Assembly.

“We emerged with our heads held high, and this is a source of dignity and pride for all of us. Therefore, we will firmly defend our positions in international forums,” he says before flying out of Iran, according to footage broadcast by state television.

Pezeshkian will be the highest-ranking Tehran official to enter the United States since the Middle East war began with US-Israeli strikes on Iran in February.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi arrived ahead of Pezeshkian on Monday,  and spoke by phone with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, exchanging views on the agenda of the UN General Assembly, Iranian state television reports.

“Our most important objective is to use a major international platform to defend the legitimacy, rights, and interests of the Iranian people,” Araghchi is quoted as telling Iranian journalists.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei says Araghchi “will hold talks and consultations with numerous officials and foreign ministers attending the session.”

Baghaei described Araghchi as the “head of a diplomatic delegation” in a post on X after his arrival.

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.