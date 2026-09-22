Iran president leaves for UN meet in New York, vows to ‘defend positions’

Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian vows to “firmly defend” his country’s positions before departing for New York to attend the UN General Assembly.

“We emerged with our heads held high, and this is a source of dignity and pride for all of us. Therefore, we will firmly defend our positions in international forums,” he says before flying out of Iran, according to footage broadcast by state television.

Pezeshkian will be the highest-ranking Tehran official to enter the United States since the Middle East war began with US-Israeli strikes on Iran in February.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi arrived ahead of Pezeshkian on Monday, and spoke by phone with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, exchanging views on the agenda of the UN General Assembly, Iranian state television reports.

“Our most important objective is to use a major international platform to defend the legitimacy, rights, and interests of the Iranian people,” Araghchi is quoted as telling Iranian journalists.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi walks with confidence as he arrives in New York for the 81st UN General Assembly. President Masoud Pezeshkian is also expected to join him today and address the UN on Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/YOh8tYw9bS — Sonam Mahajan (@AsYouNotWish) September 22, 2026

Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei says Araghchi “will hold talks and consultations with numerous officials and foreign ministers attending the session.”

Baghaei described Araghchi as the “head of a diplomatic delegation” in a post on X after his arrival.