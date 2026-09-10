Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Thursday, September 10, 2026

Switzerland publishes 200-page dossier on Nazi war criminal Josef Mengele

By AP Today, 6:07 pm
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This 1944 photo obtained from the US Holocaust Memorial Museum shows Nazi officers (L-R) Josef Kramer, commandant of the Bergen-Belsen concentration camp; Dr. Josef Mengele, known as the Angel of Death; Richard Baer, commander of the Auschwitz I concentration camp;Auschwitz concentration camp officer Karl Hoecker; and an unidentified officer, as they gather in front of a building at Solahutte the SS retreat outside of Auschwitz (Handout / Holocaust Memorial Museum / AFP)
This 1944 photo obtained from the US Holocaust Memorial Museum shows Nazi officers (L-R) Josef Kramer, commandant of the Bergen-Belsen concentration camp; Dr. Josef Mengele, known as the Angel of Death; Richard Baer, commander of the Auschwitz I concentration camp;Auschwitz concentration camp officer Karl Hoecker; and an unidentified officer, as they gather in front of a building at Solahutte the SS retreat outside of Auschwitz (Handout / Holocaust Memorial Museum / AFP)

The Swiss federal intelligence service publishes a 200-page dossier on the notorious Nazi war criminal Josef Mengele, the German doctor known as the “Angel of Death” for conducting horrific medical experiments on prisoners at Auschwitz.

During World War II, Mengele served at the Auschwitz extermination camp in Nazi-occupied Poland, where about 1.1 million people were killed, approximately 1 million of them Jews. He became infamous for carrying out brutal medical experiments on inmates, including children, under the guise of scientific research.

After the war, Mengele obtained a Red Cross travel document under a false identity, allowing him to leave Europe. Like many former Nazi officials, he spent years in hiding in Latin America while being pursued internationally for his crimes. He drowned in 1979 while swimming on the coast of Brazil.

The documents released by Swiss authorities include material provided to police suggesting that Mengele may have returned to Switzerland after initially fleeing Germany, or may have been planning to enter the country under a false name, according to the German news agency dpa.

Historians seeking to establish whether Mengele spent time in Switzerland while being pursued as a war criminal, without Swiss authorities catching him, had long sought access to the files.

Swiss authorities had maintained that the documents should remain sealed until 2071 on security grounds and to protect individuals named in them.

Historian Gérard Wettstein successfully challenged those restrictions before the Federal Administrative Court, leading to the online publication. Some sections have been redacted to protect sources and the personal data of third parties, authorities say.

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