Prosecutors close high-profile rape case, citing lack of evidence
Prosecutors have closed a high-profile rape case, citing a lack of evidence.
The case in question is against musician Yuval Wilner, who was accused of rape by fellow singer Shaylee Atary, as well as another woman, Naama Shahar.
Atary — whose husband, Yahav Winner, was murdered on October 7 — accused Wilner of raping her in 2011, and again filed a complaint against him in 2022. Police reopened the case in 2025.
Shahar came forward with her accusation earlier this year in a social media post, accusing Wilner of raping her in 2022.
Atary has publicly railed against the state response to rape victims, accusing authorities of negligence.
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