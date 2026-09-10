Prosecutors close high-profile rape case, citing lack of evidence

Prosecutors have closed a high-profile rape case, citing a lack of evidence.

The case in question is against musician Yuval Wilner, who was accused of rape by fellow singer Shaylee Atary, as well as another woman, Naama Shahar.

Atary — whose husband, Yahav Winner, was murdered on October 7 — accused Wilner of raping her in 2011, and again filed a complaint against him in 2022. Police reopened the case in 2025.

Shahar came forward with her accusation earlier this year in a social media post, accusing Wilner of raping her in 2022.

Atary has publicly railed against the state response to rape victims, accusing authorities of negligence.