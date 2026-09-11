India’s Modi stresses need to protect navigation, seafarers in talks with Iran’s Pezeshkian

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi held talks with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Friday and underscored the need to protect the freedom of navigation and commerce, and the safety and well-being of seafarers, India’s foreign ministry says.

He also emphasised the need for continued efforts to ensure lasting peace and stability in the region, the ministry says in a statement.

The leaders met in New Delhi on the eve of the BRICS leaders’ summit.