Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Friday, September 11, 2026

India’s Modi stresses need to protect navigation, seafarers in talks with Iran’s Pezeshkian

By Reuters Today, 6:42 pm
Edit
Add ToI as a Preferred Source on Google

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi held talks with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Friday and underscored the need to protect the freedom of navigation and commerce, and the safety and well-being of seafarers, India’s foreign ministry says.

He also emphasised the need for continued efforts to ensure lasting peace and stability in the region, the ministry says in a statement.

The leaders met in New Delhi on the eve of the BRICS leaders’ summit.

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.