Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, September 22, 2026

Putin and Saudi crown prince discuss safe passage via Hormuz, Bab el-Mandeb

By Reuters Today, 4:00 pm
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Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (left) and Russian President Vladimir Putin talk before a working session of leaders at the G-20 summit in Osaka, Japan, on June 28, 2019. (AP/Susan Walsh)
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (left) and Russian President Vladimir Putin talk before a working session of leaders at the G-20 summit in Osaka, Japan, on June 28, 2019. (AP/Susan Walsh)

Russian President Vladimir Putin holds a phone call with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in which they highlighted the need for safe passage via the Bab el-Mandeb and Hormuz straits, key global maritime trade routes, the Kremlin says.

It also says the two leaders held a detailed exchange of views on the situation in the Middle East and emphasized that a political and diplomatic settlement remains the only viable path forward.

They also “underscored the need for a swift cessation of hostilities” in Yemen amid the deteriorating military and political situation there.

“The importance of ensuring the safe and unimpeded passage of vessels through the region’s international waterways, including the Bab el-Mandeb and Strait of Hormuz, was emphasized,” the Kremlin says.

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