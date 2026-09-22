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In rare statement, Saudi king condemns Houthis as ‘terrorist militia’

By AFP Today, 4:33 pm
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Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz al-Saud chairs a virtual Cabinet session in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, May 28, 2024. (SPA / AFP)
Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz al-Saud chairs a virtual Cabinet session in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, May 28, 2024. (SPA / AFP)

The king of Saudi Arabia denounces Yemen’s Houthis as a “terrorist militia” in a rare statement today reacting to an attack that authorities said targeted the holy city of Mecca last week.

King Salman, 90, praises the armed forces and security services for defending the country, and condemns the recent Houthi attempt “to target Mecca,” calling it “a provocation to Muslims around the world,” according to the official Saudi news agency.

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