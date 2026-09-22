Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, September 22, 2026

UN chief: Settlement expansion in West Bank raising ‘specter of ethnic cleansing’

By AFP Today, 4:24 pm
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United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres speaks during the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly at United Nations headquarters, September 22, 2026. (AP/Seth Wenig)
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres speaks during the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly at United Nations headquarters, September 22, 2026. (AP/Seth Wenig)

The expansion of Israeli settlements in the West Bank is damaging the prospect of peace between the Israelis and Palestinians while raising the “specter of ethnic cleansing,” warns UN chief Antonio Guterres.

“Violence, displacement and settlement expansion by Israel in the Occupied West Bank are bulldozing the path to peace and raising the specter of ethnic cleansing. We cannot allow the two-state solution to disappear before our eyes,” he says while opening the UN’s signature diplomatic gathering in New York.

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