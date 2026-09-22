Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, September 22, 2026

Boy George to perform in Israel in November

By Jessica Steinberg Today, 3:42 pm
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Jessica Steinberg, The Times of Israel's culture and lifestyles editor, covers the Sabra scene from south to north and back to the center

British musician Boy George performs with Senhit (not pictured) representing San Marino with the song ‘Superstar’ during the first semi-final of the Eurovision Song Contest 2026 at Wiener Stadthalle in Vienna, Austria, May 12, 2026. (Tobias Schwarz/AFP)
British musician Boy George performs with Senhit (not pictured) representing San Marino with the song ‘Superstar’ during the first semi-final of the Eurovision Song Contest 2026 at Wiener Stadthalle in Vienna, Austria, May 12, 2026. (Tobias Schwarz/AFP)

British pop star Boy George is set to perform on November 4 at Tel Aviv’s Menora Mivtachim arena.

George is one of the few international artists to perform in Israel in recent years, during the ongoing cultural boycott.

The singer publicly expressed support for Israel and the Jewish community, releasing the song “We Will Dance Again” in July, dedicated to those killed by Hamas terrorists on October 7, 2023, at the Nova desert rave.

In the song, Boy George rejects accusations that Israel is committing genocide in Gaza and criticizes other artists who speak out against Israel.

The singer was criticized for the song, and parted ways with the head of his record label, who refused to release it.

As a guest artist with San Marino’s delegation at Eurovision 2026, he refused to join calls to boycott the competition over Israel’s participation, saying that he would not turn his back on his Jewish friends.

George rose to fame in the 1980s as the lead singer of Culture Club, known for hits including “Karma Chameleon” and “Do You Really Want to Hurt Me.” He performed in Israel in 2017, hosting Dana International as a guest performer.

The tickets, ranging in price from NIS 280 ($93) to NIS 799 ($265), go on sale September 23 at noon.

Pop star Boy George sends a message about his upcoming November 2026 performance in Tel Aviv (Live Nation Israel via Facebook)

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