Poland arrests teen neo-Nazi for plotting attack on mosque

Poland’s intelligence services have arrested a 17-year-old Nazi sympathizer suspected of plotting an attack against a school and a mosque, say anti-terror prosecutors in the eastern European country.

Named only as Pawel G., the suspect is charged with plotting a terrorist attack, promoting Nazi and fascist ideology, inciting racial hatred and attempting to purchase weapons.

A search of his computer and telephone revealed “correspondence related, among others things, to the planning of mass attacks, including an assault on a school and a mosque… the acquisition of weapons, ammunition and military equipment, as well as the use of grenades and Molotov cocktails,” the prosecutors’ statement says.

Investigators also seized explosives, knives, a bayonet and items bearing Nazi and fascist symbols at his home, according to the authorities.

In a separate statement, the ABW domestic security agency says that two other minors had been recently detained in connection with Pawel G.’s arrest.

All three were in contact with far-right activists, including a minor of German nationality whom Polish investigators reported to Berlin’s intelligence services, on the Telegram and Discord platforms.

The suspect, who faces up to 15 years in prison, has denied the charges against him.