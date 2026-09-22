Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, September 22, 2026

WATCH UN General Assembly kicks off in New York

Today, 4:07 pm
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The United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, left, talks with others during the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly at United Nations headquarters, September 22, 2026. (AP/Heather Khalifa)
The United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, left, talks with others during the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly at United Nations headquarters, September 22, 2026. (AP/Heather Khalifa)

The United Nations General Assembly is beginning now in New York City.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres is speaking first, and later in the proceedings US President Donald Trump will be addressing the gathered national representatives.

The leaders of Jordan, Qatar and Turkey are also expected to speak today.

More from today’s Liveblog:

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