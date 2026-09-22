Live Update From the Liveblog of Tuesday, September 22, 2026
WATCH UN General Assembly kicks off in New York
The United Nations General Assembly is beginning now in New York City.
UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres is speaking first, and later in the proceedings US President Donald Trump will be addressing the gathered national representatives.
The leaders of Jordan, Qatar and Turkey are also expected to speak today.
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