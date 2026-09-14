Israeli government sends diplomats talking points to respond to ‘NAZA’ — report

Israel government agencies, including the Foreign Ministry, have reportedly been holding intensive meetings to formulate a response to the documentary ‘NAZA,’ which alleges that Israel killed Palestinian civilians in Gaza with AI-powered strikes

The Channel 12 report says Israel recognizes how damaging the movie is to its standing in the West, according to the report.

Israeli diplomats abroad were sent talking points to guide their response to the film’s allegations.

According to Channel 12, the main messages are: in vibrant democracies, there are always those who publish lies; there is no genocide in Gaza, and anyone who claims there is does not know what the term means; the IDF invests significant resources to minimize harm to civilians; the movie is full of inconsistencies; and the IDF called off hundreds of operations in Gaza out of fear of collateral damage to Palestinian civilians.

IDF brass have not seen the movie, which is not in wide release, but the military has denied the claims made in materials that are available for public viewing.