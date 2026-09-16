Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, September 16, 2026

Israeli, Lebanese envoys hold meeting in Washington

By Lazar Berman Today, 4:58 pm
Edit
Add ToI as a Preferred Source on Google

Lazar Berman is The Times of Israel's diplomatic reporter

Israeli Ambassador to the US Yechiel Leiter and Lebanese Ambassador to the US Nada Hamadeh Moawad at the US State Department in Washington, April 14, 2026. (AP/Jacquelyn Martin)
Israeli Ambassador to the US Yechiel Leiter and Lebanese Ambassador to the US Nada Hamadeh Moawad at the US State Department in Washington, April 14, 2026. (AP/Jacquelyn Martin)

Israel’s Ambassador to Washington Yechiel Leiter met with his Lebanese counterpart Nada Hamadeh Moawad in Washington last night, an Israeli official tells The Times of Israel.

The meeting was a more limited affair than the recent rounds of US-mediated talks. The next round of expanded talks is expected to take place next month in Rome, after talks that had been scheduled for this week were pushed off, citing scheduling conflicts.

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun, ahead of a trip to France, said today that he wants a security agreement with Israel once it withdraws from southern Lebanon “primarily to end the state of hostility and the deployment of the army on the border. This could be a prelude to a later peace agreement, but we cannot jump directly to a peace agreement.”

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.