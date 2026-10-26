After reports of rifts over Iran, IDF says it’s focused on missions, ‘any other discourse is misleading’

The Israeli military issues a response to recent media reports about a major confrontation between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir related to Iran.

“Regarding various reports in the Israeli and international media over the past day, which attributed various statements to the chief of staff or senior military officials, we wish to clarify: The IDF is focused on its missions and maintains a high state of alert on all fronts, in light of various warnings and the sensitivity of the current period,” the military says, referring to the elections.

“The operational activities and considerations of the IDF are solely security-related, professional, matter-of-fact and statesmanlike, and any other discourse is misleading and irrelevant,” the military adds.